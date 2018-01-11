Launch of Tipperary Tourism Membership Scheme 2018 in the Rock of Cashel

Tipperary Tourism CLG Board members officially launched Tipperary Tourism’s 2018 membership scheme today (11/01/2018) at the Rock of Cashel.



Tipperary Tourism CLG is a marketing and industry development group dedicated to promoting Tipperary as a major visitor destination in the domestic and international market place . Now in its 3rd year Tipperary Tourism is beginning to reap the benefits of having a dedicated Tourism entity to consolidate and drive tourism promotion and marketing for County Tipperary.

For most tourists, getting a real ‘flavour’ of the places they visit is about the entire experience, from where they lay their heads, to the food they eat, the sites they visit, the activities they take part in, the people they meet. By working together, we have an opportunity to deliver a truely immersive, authentic Tipperary Experience.



In 2017, Tipperary Tourism worked continuously to drive positivity around the brand and together with their members, have marketed Tipperary’s outstanding attractions, activities and dining experiences both in Ireland and internationally.

Tipperary Tourism has exciting plans for 2018 including but not limited to; working with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to welcome high profile domestic and international media trips to the County, the development of a 3 year marketing plan including creating new content, video and articles, the further development of Tipperary Tourism’s online presence including the creation of a vibrant and engaging Instagram account. Furthermore for the first time in the County, Tipperary Tourism will lead on the development and delivery of an industry specific training plan in conjunction with our partners in Tipperary LEO, Tipperary ETB and Tipperary Skillsnet.



Speaking in advance of the launch of the membership scheme, proprietor of Hotel Minella, Clonmel and long term Tipperary Tourism Member, Elizabeth Nallen Bowen had this to say: “Hotel Minella has benefited significantly from being a member of Tipperary Tourism for many reasons. We use Tipperary Tourisms publications on a daily basis to cross sell other Tipperary Tourism member attractions and experiences. We also use the bundles and videos developed by Tipperary Tourism to sell our Hotel online and at trade shows such as ITOA and Meitheal. We actively engage with Tipperary Tourisms social media and have benefitted from the positive relationship that Tipperary Tourism has developed with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland. In 2017 we were given the opportunity to host travel writers and bloggers and be part of their positive reviews. Tipperary Tourism membership is excellent value for money and Hotel Minella looks forward to more exciting opportunities to work with Tipperary Tourism in 2018.”

Details on how to become a Tipperary Tourism Member are available by email to tourism@tipperarycoco.ie or by phone to 0761065178.