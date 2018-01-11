Launch of Tipperary Tourism Membership Scheme 2018 in the Rock of Cashel
Tipperary Tourism 2018 Launch at the Rock of Cashel
Tipperary Tourism CLG Board members officially launched Tipperary Tourism’s 2018 membership scheme today (11/01/2018) at the Rock of Cashel.
Tipperary Tourism CLG is a marketing and industry development group dedicated to promoting Tipperary as a major visitor destination in the domestic and international
For most tourists, getting a real ‘flavour’ of the places they visit is about the entire experience, from where they lay their heads, to the food they eat, the sites they visit, the activities they take part in, the people they meet. By working together, we have an opportunity to deliver a
In 2017, Tipperary Tourism worked continuously to drive positivity around the brand and together with their members, have marketed Tipperary’s outstanding attractions, activities and dining experiences both in Ireland and internationally.
Tipperary Tourism has exciting plans for 2018 including but not limited to; working with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to welcome high profile domestic and international media trips to the County, the development of a 3 year marketing plan including creating new content, video and articles, the further development of Tipperary Tourism’s online presence including the creation of a vibrant and engaging Instagram account.
Speaking in advance of the launch of the membership scheme, proprietor of Hotel Minella, Clonmel and
Details on how to become a Tipperary Tourism Member are available by email to tourism@tipperarycoco.ie or by phone to 0761065178.
