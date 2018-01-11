Cashel Re-use shops offer great choice & value

Locals and visitors alike are spoiled in Cashel when it comes to choice regarding preloved items of clothing, books,
cds
,
bric
a
brac
and more, writes Zero Waste Cashel.
The great thing about these shops is that, not only are the charities that they represent generating
much needed
income for very worthy causes, they are also preventing the dumping of unwanted clothes, & books into waste bins and ultimately ending up in landfill sites.
Massive amounts of resources are used making clothes and half of all clothing gets chucked away within a year of manufacture. You can read more about the environmental cost of creating clothes by visiting
zerowastecashel
.ie. There are currently three used clothing shops and one used bookshop in Cashel.
We took a little tour of them all recently to help share the word and encourage people to visit. The first shop on our
mini tour
is Second Chance located on Friar St. across the road from the Church. Second Chance is run by Cashel and District Social Services. It is open six days a week and all donations are welcome from clothes,
bric
a
brac
and small furniture. Cashel and District Social Services operate the local ‘Meals on Wheels’ service three days a week. As part of the ‘Meals on Wheels’ service, they avail of the Foodcloud app to collect surplus food that has reached it’s ‘use by date’ from supermarkets that would otherwise go to waste.
The NCBI (National Council for
the Blind
Ireland) on Main Street has a great range of clothing for all tastes along with accessories such as hats and belts. NCBI (National Council for
the Blind
Ireland) is the national sight loss agency. They are a
not-for -profit
charity, which offers support and services to people of all ages who are experiencing difficulties with their eyesight.
The Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABI Ireland) Bookshop on Main Street has a vast collection of used books with something for everyone and all ages. ABI is Ireland's leading provider of
community based
neuro-rehabilitation services for people who have acquired a brain injury in Ireland. Founded in 2000 as the Peter Bradley foundation, ABI Ireland enables people between the ages of 18 and 65 with an acquired brain injury to live an independent life by providing them with a supportive living environment.
The last
shop
on our little tour is the newest one, Mo Chara Animal Rescue Shop, which opened during the Spring last year and is located at Wesley Square (close to SuperValu). Mo Chara Animal Rescue, take in and provide care for
mis-treated
, neglected, abandoned and
straying
animals. Following rehabilitation and/or attempts to reunite animals with their owners, they rehome the animals in their care into loving, carefully vetted homes
