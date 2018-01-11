Tipperary tragedy: man's body taken from River Shannon at Ballina

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Shannon in Ballina following a search in the area after authorities were alerted to a car parked near a slipway this Wednesday.

Gardai, assisted by the Killaloe-based Irish Coast Guard, and the local fire and rescue service carried out searches in the river shortly before midday this Wednesday.

The body of the man was recovered and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem is due to be carried out.

The Gardai say they are not treating the man's death as suspicious.