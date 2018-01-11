Tipperary deaths, Thursday 11th January

The late Michael Kenehan

The death has occurred of Michael Kenehan, College Green and formerly Childers Park, Thurles. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving family; his son David, mother Mary, sisters Anne and Grace, brother Brian, partner Donna and family, Aunty Margaret, nephews, Suzanne and family, work colleagues, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in his mother's residence (40 Kennedy Park, Thurles) on Friday, 12th Jan., from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 13th Jan., at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Private on Thursday Please.

The late Kieran Hickey

The death has occurred of Kieran Hickey, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin aged 44 years. Predeceased by Kay, Brian and Laois. Beloved son of Michael and Bridie and much loved brother of Micheál. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brother, sister-in-law Marie, nephews Bríain and Ciarán, niece Ailish, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kieran’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 7.30pm on Thursday evening (11th January 2018). Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Touraneena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Unit, St. Christopher’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

The late John Codd

The death has occurred of John Codd, Sparsholt Road, London and Tipperary town. John, on January 1st 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Marie Curie Hospice, Hampstead. Devoted father of John, Seamus, Louise and the late Joe. Dear son of Johnny and Peggy (Slieverue), and brother of Patrick, Esther, Helen, Michael, Seamus, Kieran, Kevin and the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his adored grandsons, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving family.

Funeral arrangements: Leaving from the house at 10.30am Monday, 15th January, to St. Melitus Church, Tollington Park Rd., and burial in Finchley Cemetery.

The late Paddy Hallissey

The death has occurred of Paddy Hallissey, Radharc Alainn, Golden, January 10th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Paddy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maggie, daughter Angie, sons Patrick and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Jason, Laura, Gary and Raymond, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery, Golden.

The late Tm Hannon

The death has occurred of Tom Hannon, Twickenham, England and formerly of Meldrum, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 28th 2017, peacefully in Twickenham. Tom, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Mary, son Con, brothers Jerry, Paddy and Denny, sister Eileen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.

The late Patrick J. McGrath

The death has occurred of Patrick J. McGrath, Emly, Tipperary, on 9/1/2018. Patrick J. (The Merchant). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy (née Barry), sons John and Michael, brothers Larry and John, sisters Maureen Ryan (London), Teresa Reidy (Raheen, Limerick), Peggy Commons (Templebraden), Alice Harkin (London), Josie Houghton (Donegal), Kitty Quirke (Rossadrehid), Pauline Bourke (Barna, Galbally), Bernie O'Donnell (London), Noeleen Wallace (Galbally), Anne Gardener (Clonmel), daughters-in-law Mary and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Thursday evening at his son John's residence Main Street, Emly, Co. Tipperary from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbie's Church Emly Friday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Hannah Ryan

The death has occurred of Hannah Ryan (née Brosnan), 15 Lacey Villas Tipperary and late of Knockfella, Oola, Co. Tipperary, January 10th 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town, in her ninetieth year; predeceased by her husband Roger; deeply regretted by her loving family, Tim, Paddy, Theresa, Billy, Rodge and Francis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives, friends, residents and staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home.

Reposing at her son Paddy’s residence, Monahilla, Oola, on Thursday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 o’c in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery Tipperary Town. House private on Friday morning, please.

The late Gerard McGahey

The death has occurred of Gerard McGahey, Ballycraggan, Puckane, Co. Tipperary and late of Nun's Walk, Drogheda. Peacefully after an illness in the loving care of the management and staff of Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie and cherished children Alan, Jason, Brian and Jessica, brothers Eamon, Hugh and Patrick, sisters Mary, Ann and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh E45 KN93, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Puckane Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Richard Wright

The death has occurred of Richard Wright, 14 Church View, Littleton, Thurles. Richard deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons Allen, Garry, Michael and Richard, daughters Eileen and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, son-in-law Michaél, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Thursday, 11th January 2018, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Friday morning to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11am for 11.30 Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

The late Krzysztof Sec

The death has occurred of Krzysztof Sec, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, and formerly of Sieminowice, Poland. Predeceased by his parents Eugeniusz and Urszula. Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Funeral mass will take place at 1.30pm on Sunday, 14th January, in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Burial will take place in Poland.