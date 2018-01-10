Two Tipperary players vie to 'spin the wheel'

Two County Tipperary players will be hoping to win up to €500,000 when the popular game show Winning Streak returns to our screens on this Saturday night January 13th at 8.20pm on RTÉ One. Among the five players hoping to win up to €500,000 on the Grand Prize Wheel are Philip Murphy, from Cashel and Deborah Lee, from Newport.

Philip Murphy (27) believes 2018 is going to be a year where he gets some good luck. First and foremost his partner is due their second child in March and now he gets to go on a show he has watched for years.

Philip has been going out with Marvina for the past three and a half years and the couple have one boy together – Logan who is 17 months old. Marvina is originally from Russia and has two children, Adreas (9) and Maya (6) from another relationship who live with the couple in Cashel. Philip hopes that with his Winning Streak windfall he will be able to get some cash for a deposit for their very own house and maybe enough for a bigger car.

His lucky ticket is only the second ever Winning Streak scratch card he has ever bought – and it is thanks to his mother Breda who posted in his ticket with the three stars.

In his spare time Philip has a keen equine interest and owns two horses Lulu and Jack. Jack is only a young foal and is belong to Logan. He loves going out for trails with his friends on horseback where they explore the countryside.

39 year old Deborah Lee is normally a busy school secretary in Convent Primary School in Newport, Co. Tipperary, but at the moment she is a busy mum-of-two who is on maternity leave after having Henry just 6 months ago. Henry’s big sister Emily (5) has also been a great help to Deborah and her husband Paul since the new arrival!

Deborah and Paul have been together for a decade and have been married for the past two years and Deborah’s appearance on Winning Streak comes at a great time as the couple are building their own home, which they hope to move into in June. The house is close to where they are renting in Newport so they will use any winnings from the show on furnishing the house. Deborah also wants to set a little bit aside for a nice sun holiday this summer for the family of four.

