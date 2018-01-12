North Tipperary IFA agm in Nenagh to host EU director Liam McHale

IFA director of European Affairs Liam MacHale will be the guest speaker at the first North Tipperary County Executive agm of the year at 8pm on Wednesday, January 17, in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

Based in the IFA’s Brussels office, Liam keeps Irish farming issues high on the Brussels agenda and is fully informed on EU agriculture policy and markets.

He deals directly with key Commission officials responsible for formulating policy in agriculture, environment, trade and other areas on a daily basis.

Encouraging all farmers to attend the meeting, North Tipperary chairman Tim Cullinan said: “Farmers will have an opportunity to get a real insight into what’s coming down the line is Brussels at a crucial time as we face into the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the second phase of Brexit negotiations, and a strong focus on trade and environmental issues.

“These are very important issues that will a very real impact on all farms.”