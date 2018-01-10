Ursuline Thurles Class of ’92 Reunion

Past pupils from the Ursuline Thurles secondary school are organising a school reunion for the class of 1992. The reunion will take place on Saturday 20th January from 7pm until late in the Anner Hotel Bar.

You are asked to RSVP by Wednesday 17th January by email: gillian@nourrice.ie or telephone: 086 8752678.

If you would like to reserve accommodation at the hotel please contact them on 0504 21799 quoting Ursuline Reunion for a special rate of €60 B&B.

Please share this information with anyone you have a contact for in the Class of ‘92 or the Transition Year Class of that year.

Bring copies of photos or year books, music or any other memories you have. It has been 25 years! A trip to nostalgia every now and again is good for the spirit.