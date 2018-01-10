Growth in Flexible Learning at LIT Tipperary and Limerick

A huge increase in the number of people in full employment attending flexible third level education at Limerick Institute of Technology reflects a changing and growing economy in the Mid West.

Jacqueline Humphries, Head of Flexible Learning at LIT said there has been a 45 per cent increase in the number of students registering for Flexible Learning Courses at the third level college in the last year.

Flexible Learning Courses at LIT encompass the range of part-time, evening, on-line, and blended learning programmes which are offered in the third level college.

“The reason for the huge increase is two fold in my opinion; firstly LIT has expanded its courses to meet industry needs, and secondly the flexibility of the courses allow students to remain in employment while also studying for higher diplomas, degrees and master degrees,” said Ms Humphries.

“These part-time programmes provide students with the skills they need to target up-coming jobs within their own industry, an opportunity for promotion, a chance to learn a new skill or to open themselves up to the possibility of a different career while still earning an income.”

“LIT has also responded to the skill requirements of the growing economy and increasing employment of the mid west by adding courses that target specific industries,” added Ms Humphries.

“More and more students working within industries such as Analog, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Medical, Regeneron, and Kirby Engineering for example are taking on our part-time courses in engineering in order to up-skill and gain full degrees.

“Last year we offered four online courses, which has now grown to 13 covering areas such as Games, Digital Media, Media Writing and Youth-work and there are currently eight more blended learning programmes under development for later in 2018,” she said.

“This month we are beginning 26 part-time programmes, nine more will commence in February 2018, and one in March 2018. For the first time, we are offering a Master of Arts in Leadership and Management in the Community and Voluntary Sector. This is commencing on January 26, with applications still being accepted until January 15.

“This exciting new programme is designed to equip experienced community and voluntary workers with the knowledge, skills and insight required to be effective managers in non-profit settings in the context of a changing community and voluntary sector environment. The programme examines the practice of management in the community and voluntary sector, informed by an analysis of wider management theory, and the changing role of community organisations,” said the Head of Flexible Learning.

“Flexible learning is flexible not only in its make up, but also in the areas of studies, with all departments providing more and more programmes and courses in this area every year. The success of theses courses reflect the success of our economy and the drive of the people of the mid west to succeed.”

For a full list of Flexible learning courses see Flexible Learning LIT website http://flexiblelearning.lit.ie/