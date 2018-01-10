'Tipperary presence at Young Scientist Exhibition a source of admiration and pride' - McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that all of Tipperary can be immensely proud of its young scientists who are about to take part in the 3-day Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin. Deputy McGrath was speaking ahead of the opening of the major annual educational and entrepreneurial event:

“Every year I genuinely look forward to visiting the Young Scientist Exhibition.

This year will prove yet again that those who will travel from Tipperary are excellent ambassadors for the county.

Students and their teachers are traveling from Clonmel, Thurles, Borrisoleigh, Roscrea and Thurles, to name but a few.

I have every confidence that they will do themselves and their families and schools proud through the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that they possess.

Each year it is a tonic to see such vision and optimism among so many of our young people and indeed to see the superb collaboration between themselves and the teachers who have inspired them to pursue science with a passion.