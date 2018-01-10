Tipperary puts its skates on as over 200 support rail group's ice skating trip

Over 200 people took part in this year's annual North Tipperary Rail Partnership train trip to Limerick on Ice.

The trip took skaters and families from Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Ballina / Birdhill to the skating rink at Arthurs Quay in Limerick using the Ballybrophy rail line.

"This is always a fantastic family event, which is spread over four days and proves the value of the rail line to our local communities," said Virginia O'Dowd of the rail partnership.

"People are always amazed at the low cost of the rail tickets at €6 return for adults and €3 for children.

"We also get great feedback and praise for Limerick on Ice and Irish Rail management and local staff, who have come on board from the first trip 14 years ago."

She thanked all the parents and skaters for supporting the trips and said she looked forward to other events along the line.

She urged people to use the line when possible to safeguard its continued existence.

Ms O'Dowd encouraged groups who may wish to organise a trip using the line to contact any member of the rail membership and said they would be willing to help and work with them in any way possible.

The partnership can be contacted through Virginia O'Dowd, Nenagh, at 086-8185520 or Duncan Martin, Cloughjordan, at 086-8377906.