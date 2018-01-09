Tipperary Grandmother in contention to win Specsavers Grandparent of the Year Award 2017

Maria Taylor, 59, from Thurles in Tipperary is one step closer to winning the coveted title of Specsavers Irish Grandparent of the Year after she was chosen as the winner of the Munster region.

Maria is one of four regional finalists in the competition. The team at Specsavers Kilkenny recently presented Maria with her prize of a bottle of champagne, a Specsavers eyewear voucher and a framed certificate.

Speaking at the prize-giving, Maria said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as the Munster winner and regional finalist of the Specsavers Grandparent of the Year Award. It is a real honour and wonderful to know that my grandchildren are proud of my story and that they cherish our relationship.’

As well as being a doting grandmother to baby Meghan, Maria has a very close relationship with her daughter Pamela and has played a pivotal role in helping to raise Meghan. In the winning entry, Pamela tells the amazing story of inspirational Maria, who has suffered through a variety of eyesight and hearing problems throughout her life.

Specsavers Kilkenny store director Michelle Carew commented: ‘We are delighted to be presenting Maria with her prize and were touched by the wonderful story written by her grandchild, Meghan. The Specsavers Grandparent of the Year Award recognises the many benefits of an ageing population and the special role that grandparents play in Irish families. It is charming to see such a strong bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter. We wish Maria the best of luck in the final.’

The overall winner will be chosen in December and will receive a weekend away in Ireland, a Grandparent of the Year trophy and a €750 voucher for Specsavers while the grandchild who nominated them will win an iPad Air.

For more information visit your local store or log onto www.specsavers.ie/hearing/grandparent or www.thirdageireland.ie