Tipp FM Health & Wellbeing Expo in Clonmel

The inaugural Tipp FM Health & Wellbeing Expo in association with Clonmel Healthcare will take place in the Clonmel Park Hotel Sunday 28th January 2018. It promises to be full of healthy tips, education, products and loads of fun so definitely a day not to be missed.

The Expo will take Health and Wellbeing to the next level by bringing the information directly to the community, providing FREE access to practical information, support services, influential guest speakers and much more that will offer people a real chance to start off the year on the right note.

The event, which is in association with Clonmel Healthcare aims to educate, motivate and encourage the people of Tipperary and its surrounds to lead a more healthy and active lifestyle as well as boosting their overall wellbeing. Speakers on the day include much loved sports pundit Brent Pope who will talk about achieving Positive Mental Health, Tipperary native, Professor Eamon O’Shea, Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia at NUI Galway will advise on how to live well with dementia, Social Media and Digital Content Officer for the University of Limerick and mental health campaigner, Tony Sheridan will share his experience on how to balance social media in your life and Michael O’Doherty, a pioneer in the field of healthcare and best-selling author with over 26 year’s experience in guiding people back to good health will discuss the topic, what you think is as important as what you eat.

Martin Gallagher, Director of Marketing, Business Development & Licensing at Clonmel Healthcare said “We at Clonmel Healthcare are delighted to be associated with this health and wellness initiative. Particularly as it is aimed at Tipperary natives. Clonmel Healthcare has been based in the town of Clonmel since 1970. From its small beginnings it is now one of the largest supplier of medicine in terms of volume into the Irish market.

There is not a home in Ireland that doesn’t have a Clonmel Healthcare product in its medicine cabinet, for example Paralief and Easofen from its Analgesic range to Caldesene Powder from its baby product range, all available in pharmacies. As part of the Wellbeing Expo the company are offering some free health checks on its stand, and we are looking forward to meeting as many people as possible in order to encourage better health”, he continued.

Commenting on the Health and Wellbeing Expo, Tipp FM’s Exhibition Organiser Jenny Foley said “We felt it was an ideal time to encourage people to start thinking about doing something really positive for themselves in the coming year. This has been in the planning now for several months and the response has been amazing. We will also have practical workshops on the day and they’ll include an introduction to wellness with Health & Fitness Ireland, back to health – back care with Neil Dennehy. In addition to all this there will be more than 30 exhibition stands and free health screening on the day for cholesterol, diabetes and hearing as well as free exercise classes. We are encouraging everyone to come along on the day, there really is something to suit everyone of all ages”.

The event is open to the public and totally FREE and is being hailed as “A life changing day not to be missed”. The doors open at 9.30 am on Sunday 28th January and will run until 5pm. For more information, list of exhibitors and a full schedule of events log onto Tippfm.com or check out their face-book page, alternatively you can call Tipp FM on 052-6125299.

www.tippfm.com/health-wellbeing-expo

www.facebook.com/TippFMHealthExpo/

For more media information please contact Jenny Foley on 052-6125299 or jenny@tippfm.com