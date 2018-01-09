Tipperary deaths Tuesday 9th January

The late Thomas (Tony) Buck

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tony) Buck. Heywood Close, Clonmel. At South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Anthony, Darren, John Paul and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Tara, Ben, Nathan, Katie and Buster, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tommy Finn



The death has occurred of Tommy Finn, late of Parkside, Carrick on Suir and Ard na Greine, Clonmel. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan (née Lacey), Maginstown, Clerihan, Clonmel. On 8th January 2018, who passed away in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff in Rathkeevan Nursing Home. (Predeceased by her husband Nicholas). Joan, deeply regretted by her loving children Mairead (America), Michael (Templenoe, Cashel) and Jimmy (Maginstown, Clerihan), her daughters-in-law Patricia and Noreen, her son-in-law Kevin, her grandchildren Michelle, Caroline, Lorraine, Fiona, Nicholas, Aisling, Ciaran and Dermot, her great-grandchildren Rian, Laura, Kate, Cillian, Eabha, Óisin and Jamie, brother-in-law Father Michael Ryan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald. On 7th January, 2018 (Late of Terenure and formerly Tipperary Town). Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of John and Barry. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Mary and his sons and also by his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Tuesday (9/1/2018) from 3pm until his removal to The Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving at 5.15pm. Funeral on Wednesday after 10am Mass to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, arriving at approximately 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Dublin Fire Brigade.

The late Sean English

The death has occurred of Sean English, Toorbeg, Burncourt, Cahir On 6th January 2018. Peacefully at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Sean beloved brother of Bridie, Marie, Joan, Anne and deceased Terry, Jimmy and Tess. Sadly missed by his sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.