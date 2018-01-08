Tipperary reminded visitor restrictions still in place at Limerick hospital due to flu outbreak

Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Limerick following a number of cases of flu, according to the hospital group.

As of 4.30pm this Monday, January 8, there were 11 confirmed positive cases of flu at UHL with a number of other patients symptomatic.

As flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors, it is necessary to restrict visitors to one person per patient only and to remind members of the public that visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm only and are to be strictly adhered to.

Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are unaffected by the restrictions but are advised not to bring siblings.

All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the flu. Patients are being isolated as appropriate, said a spokesperson.

People with flu-like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at UHL.

Any patient presenting in any part of the hospital for any reason should also advise staff if they or a family member has been showing symptoms of flu or indeed of norovirus (winter vomiting bug).

UL Hospitals Group again urges at-risk groups to get the flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist. People in at-risk groups can get the flu vaccine itself free of charge (people without medical or GP visit cards may be charged an administration fee).

Meanwhile, UHL continues to experience high volumes of patients attending at the Emergency Department.

This Monday, there were 55 people waiting on trolleys, the highest in the country, with 13 patients on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital.