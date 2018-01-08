Tipperary heroes sought to help local young people reach for the stars

Youth Advocate Programmes (YAP) Ireland are looking for people based in North Tipperary to work with young people and families to help them to reach for the stars and achieve their full potential.

YAP Ireland worked with 5 young people in Tipperary in 2017. Under the YAP model, children and young people with a range of complex needs, such as a risk of being taken into care, a risk of offending, mental health issues, or disabilities, are provided with intensive, focused support through developing a strong, trust-based relationship with their Advocate.

Siobhán O’Dwyer, CEO of YAP Ireland, said “We are looking for people who are passionate about helping their communities, working with young people and families, and building better outcomes for the people we work with. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make a real difference in the lives of young people in North Tipperary.

“The YAP model is an incredibly effective way of improving outcomes for young people, with 84% of the young people we worked with in 2016 showing an improvement in their self-esteem and confidence; 78% showing an improvement in school attendance and 80% showing improvement in feeling withdrawn and isolated. 93% of those who were living at home when they commenced with YAP, remained at home at the end of the programme.”