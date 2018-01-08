Dunkerrin Community Centre stages Jimmy Keary's 'I am the one for You'

This play, by Jimmy Keary, is a hilarious insight into the loves and losses in a small community in rural Ireland.

Dorrie (Siobhan Bowe) is the housekeeper for Gerry (John Maher) and she has strong feelings for him but, unfortunately, these feelings are not mutual!

Now, you see, Gerry has a friend called Jack (Robert Guest) who does have a soft spot for Dorrie. He thinks that Gerry is trying to wipe his eye and is very suspicious! But Gerry has other plans to seduce Ruth (Gillian Wallace) who is a newcomer to the area.

Add in a mixture of an egotistical van fleet owner, a nosey neighbour, a wannabe hard man who fills hot water bottles for his mammy and an ICA member covered in cow dung and you have the makings of a very funny story!

To see how it all works out you will have to come along and see for yourself!! Curtains open each night at 8.15pm. Tickets are €10 and may be obtained in advance at Byrnes Post Office (0505 45208) or (087 6847647). This is a night not to be missed and is on stage

Saturday, Jan 20th.