Tipperary deaths Monday 8th January

The late Judy (Josephine) Frankovich

The death has occurred of Judy (Josephine) Frankovich (née Flanagan), Racecourse, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on 7th January 2018, peacefully at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving son Joe, daughters Sharon and Lessia, partner Paddy, daughter in law Terri, sons in law Seamus and Danny, sisters Biddy and Ann, brother Alec, grandchildren Gary, Michael, Nigel and Alice, great grandchildren, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Monday at 5.30 with Removal at 7pm to Dualla Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 and Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery





The late Nora (Norrie) Murphy

The death has occurred of Nora (Norrie) Murphy (née Hickey), Carnahalla, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary on January 6th 2018, suddenly at her residence, Nora (Norrie), predeceased by her husband Dennis; deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughters Kathleen and Anna, son-in-law Hans, brother Michael, sisters Kitty, Joan, Margaret, Phyllis and Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Tuesday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

The late Gearoid O’Donnell

The death has occurred of Gearóid O’Donnell, Loughloher, Cahir, and 26 Gould Street, Cork City, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after living a courageous and very fulfilled life with Muscular Dystrophy. He will be very deeply and sadly missed by his loving Mam and Dad, Mary and Tom, brothers Tommy, John and Ciarán, sister in law Elisse, nephew Conan, his Godfather Fr. Jimmy O’Donnell, his Aunts, Uncles and cousins from the O’Donnell and McCarthy Families, his many friends in Cork and Tipperary especially Donal, Sean and Phil, and all his loyal helpers.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Gearóid’s remains will arrive to St. Mary’s church Cahir on Tuesday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired to Muscular Dystrophy (Cork Branch)

The late Patrick (Pakie) Stapleton

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Stapleton, 2 Castlecourt, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Ballygodoon, Tipperary), predeceased by his wife Frances (nee Crowe), Solohead. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brother Johnny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Clonmel, on Monday 8th January from 6pm until 7.30pm arriving at Ardfinnan Church for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary

The late Kathleen Oliver

The death has occurred of Kathleen Oliver (née Darcy), Kells, Meath; Bray, Wicklow; and Thurles, on 5th January 2018, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses and staff of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, with her much loved children Sonia and Jason, her cherished granddaughters Shani and Leianne, daughter-in-law Jackie and son-in-law David. To Rosetta, Anna and Dawn who assisted Kathleen's family during her illness the family give special thanks, You were her guardian angels.

Sadly missed also by her relatives neighbors and friends. A gathering will be arranged to celebrate her life at a later date. If you would like to contact the family please email soniajlatham@gmail.com

The late Nan Kiely

The death has occurred of Nan Kiely, Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney, at 7.30pm, to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Interment in Drom Cemetery afterwards.

The late Frances Egan

The death has occurred of Frances Egan (née Maher), Kilkillahara, Thurles. Peacefully at home in her 80th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, brothers Michael and John and Sister Kitty Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Dick, John and Ailbe, daughters Marina, Elaine and Tricia, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many firends.

Reposing at her home this Monday from 3.30pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at The Church of The Nativity, Loughmore, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Con Power

The death has occurred of Con Power 4, Mitchelscourt, Mitchelstown, Cork/Tipperary on January 6th, 2018, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Marymount Hospice, Cork. Con, 4, Mitchelscourt, Mitchelstown and formerly of Shrough, Rathkea, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Miller) and precious father of Brian and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, daughters-in-law Ginette and Janet, grandchildren Maxwell, Méabh & Aoibhín, brothers Jim & J.J., sister Mary, brother-in-law Jim Moloney, sisters-in-law Kathleen & Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in Mitchelstown Parish Church on Tuesday (9th January) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery. House Strictly Private.