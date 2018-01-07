Tipperary deaths, Sunday 7th

The late Tommy Ryan

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan, The Line, Curraghduff, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his baby daughter Katie Therese, beloved husband of Joan; sadly missed by his wife and family John, Mary O’Sullivan, Michael, Anneita Treacy and Joan Marie Allis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 4 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Gerry Long

The death has occurred of Gerry Long, The Pike, Ballingarry (NR), Co. Tipperary, late of Cudville, Nenagh and son of the late Willie & Agnes, brother of the late Liam, Jim, George and Sr Angela



Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Mary (nee Carroll), daughter, Edel, son-in-law, Paul and grandson, Daniel, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

The late Patrick (Paddy) Lowney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lowney, St Patricks Terrace, Nenagh, and Late of Cahermore, Beara, Co. Cork. Peacefully in the tender care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Kirwan) and loving father of Michael, Declan and Deirdre. Brother of Peg (Murphy) and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughters in law, son in law, adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Martin Mitchell

The death has occurred of Martin Mitchell, 60 Cormack Drive and late of St.Josephs Park, Nenagh. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his cherished wife and family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann and his sons Michael, Martin and David, daughters Shiela, Veronica and Anita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home, 60 Cormack Drive, this Sunday from 3 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North Tipp Hospice.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Moloney

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Moloney (née Gleeson), Naas, Kildare and formerly of Capparoe, Nenagh. Sadly passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Naas Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John. Loved beyond words by her sons and daughters Liam, Susan, Bernadette, Noel, Brendan, Mairead and Deirdre. Margaret will be dearly missed by her family, sister Mary, and seventeen adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday, 7th January, 2018. Removal to The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, Naas, on Monday, 8th January, 2018, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

House strictly private