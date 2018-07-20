Cashel Handball Club to complete 24-hour cycle in The Plaza

Thanks to all who supported the Cashel Handball Club on Friday last (July 13) at the Circle-K filling station on the Clonmel Road Cashel, as we did a trial run static cycle event for seven hours in preparation for our 24 -hour static cycle this Friday, July 20, at 5pm to Saturday, July 21st, at 5pm on the Plaza in Main Street Cashel.

Also a big thank you to the management and staff of the Circle-K filling station who were so kind and accommodating on the day. A great day was had by all. The 24-Hour Static Cycle raises funds for players to visit the finals in Minneapolis, USA, from August 9th to the 19th.