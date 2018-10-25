We are launching TipperaryLive.ie, a brand new website for all of County Tipperary!

An exciting new website that is set to change the local media landscape in Tipperary will be launched next week.

TipperaryLive.ie will be brought to you by the newsteams in two of the best known local newspapers in the country - Tipperary Star and The Nationalist.

TipperaryLive.ie will be a ground-breaking news portal for the entire county of Tipperary covering all aspects of Tipperary life. News, sport, community news, courts and much, much more will all be part of the offering for the new website that will cater for all of Tipperary.

“This is a revolutionary time for the Tipperary Star,” explained editor Anne O’Grady. “We are set to launch our brand new-look newspaper which will bring a fresh look to the Tipperary stories that matter to you . At the same time, we are launching TipperaryLive.ie, a brand new website covering all of county Tipperary.”

Anne explained that when readers search online for Tipperary Star in future, they will be redirected to Tipperary Live. Once there, they will find all the local news and sport from the news teams in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star.

TipperaryLive.ie will go live on Thursday November 8 and from that date onwards when you go to tipperarystar.ie, you will be redirected to TipperaryLive.ie.

Researchers and history buffs will be delighted to hear that archive content from Tipperary Star will still be available on TipperaryLive.ie.



Watch this space!