Tipperary food company Ayle Foods scoop six honours at Blas na hÉireann

Multi award winning Tipperary company Ayle Foods have come out on top at the 2018 Blas na hÉireann Food Awards after receiving six top honours at the event in Dingle last month.

Peter and Lorraine Randall, the duo behind Ayle Farm, were overjoyed with this year’s result which saw their business take awards for Best in Farmers Market for Tipperary, Best in Tipperary, a Gold award for their Seville Marmalade, Gold for their Butterscotch and Brandy Sauce, a silver award for their Mulled Apple Juice and another Silver for their Pickled Cucumber.

Peter and Lorraine were ecstatic with the success and recognition of their Ayle Farm brand, thanking Supervalu Ireland for their continued support through the Food Academy Programme.

All of their products are made in small batches on their farm in Ayle, Oola, Co. Tipperary and thanks to the encouragement of many individual store owners, their products can be found in local Supervalu stores across Tipperary, Fermoy, Limerick and a number of local stores.