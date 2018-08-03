Tipperary ladies named Best Dressed finalists at Galway Races

While the top prize may have gone to County Down, Tipperary ladies certainly didn't disappoint when it came to bringing their style A-Game to the Galway Races on Thursday.

Hannah Crosse and Susan Flanagan were chosen as best dressed finalists at Ladies Day at The Galway Races with the overall prize going to mum-of-two Charlene Byers (34) from Newry, Co Down who wowed the judges with her glamorous look consisting of an Umit Kutluk dress from Kildare Village, a hat by Laura Hannon and shoes from Next.

Ms Crosse, who was named Boodles Most Stylish Lady at the Darley Irish Oaks Day at the Curragh Racecourse last month, wore a stunning blue guna, a statement bag and patent shoes. Ms Flanagan went for a stylish dusky pink dress accessorised with matching bag and nude coloured heels.

Runner up Moira O’ Toole was crowned winner of ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ wowing in a red and pink straw headpiece that she designed herself.