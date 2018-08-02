Mo Chara's 'Pawfest' a great success

We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone who turned out to visit us at our first annual Pawfest on Sunday 29th – attendance was far greater than we ever imagined and we are just overwhelmed with the level of support!

The cake sale, raffle and BBQ were sellouts! We had a wonderful day and are so pleased to announce that the funds raised will allow us to finish work on our indoor kennel block in plenty of time for Winter.

We hope you all had a fun time too – feedback has been great so far and if you have any feedback about what you liked or how we could improve the event for next year, please let us know!

I’d like to offer our thanks to the volunteers who helped us prepare for and man the event – without their hard work the day wouldn’t have been possible! I’d also like to thank everybody who donated prizes, goods and baking for the day with a special thanks to Maxi Zoo Clonmel, Masquerade Facepainting and Parties, our wonderful band, Melody, and of course, Thurles’ own Bouncy Castle Man!

Adoptions

While we have started the adoption process for several dogs following Sunday’s success, we still have so many gorgeous dogs and cats needing homes. As always we urge you to please consider adopting if you would like to add a furry friend to your family! To adopt a dog from us we ask that the dog is allowed indoors to interact with their family and to sleep, we ask that you have a secure garden or exercise area for the dog and of course we ask that you treat your new companion with love and respect.

An adoption fee applies to help contribute towards the cost of vaccinations, microchipping, parasite treatments and, where applicable, neutering.

For more information about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).



August 5th – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral 10am-1pm

Our renowned bake sale returns! Visit our stall across from Thurles Cathedral to grab some delicious homemade treats on August 5th from 10am to 1pm. All support is greatly appreciated and we hope to see lots of you there on Sunday.