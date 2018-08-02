Win a Set of My Nametags personalised Labels for Back to School!

My Nametags has joined forces with the Tipperary Star to give you the chance to win a full set of personalised name tags (56x stickers) for your child just in time for back to school!

They have an array of design options available for labels in their Back to School range including some brand-new county colour designs. The set will cover all of the essentials and are so durable they will last well beyond the school year. The nametags are perfect for all your child’s back to school essentials including lunchboxes, bottles, books, and stationery and are 100% waterproof and rub-resistant.

Since My Nametags was founded in 2004, their focus has been on making the absolute best name tags possible – with almost 100 percent customer satisfaction and a 10-year washing guarantee on their iron-on products which is unmatched among other label brands.

To make your children’s items identifiable be sure to choose a distinctive design from the 1000’s of possible options. Including a phone number to ensure that any lost items are returned to their owner is another great idea! For more information or to design your own name tags for this back to school season, visit www.mynametags.ie

To be with with a chance of winning one of six sets of name tags simply head on over to our Facebook page, Like and Follow the Tipperary Star and answer the all important question on our competition post. Competitions closes on Friday August 17.