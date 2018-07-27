Room to Improve's Dermot Bannon set to return to Tipperary for Stakefest

RTE star Dermot Bannon is set to make a welcome return to Tipperary this Bank Holiday weekend for the annual StakeFest at Stakelums Home and Hardware in Thurles.

The country's favourite celebrity architect makes the trip to Tipp for Stakefest for the second year in a row and will be on hand to give a talk and presentation on the principles of good design using space and light.

One of Bannon's last visits to Tipperary became the talk of the nation when dairy farmer Padraig Ryan and wife Katie drafted in the architect to renovate their 100 year old farmhouse near Donohill for an episode of Room to Improve earlier this year.

Joining the Room to Improve presenter will be Today FM DJ Phil Cawley who will be broadcasting live in store on Saturday August 4th.

On Sunday August 5th 'The Good Wife' actor and Ireland AM presenter Simon Delaney will stop by with a host of delicious recipes taken from his latest book 'Simply Simons - The Authentic NYC Deli & Foodtruck' showcased in an exciting cooking demo. A meet and greet will take place after the demo.

Japanese cooking queen Fiona Uyema will also showcase a range of exotic eats with award winning kitchen appliance brand De Dietrich.

There will also be colour consultants from Colourtrend Paints, Fleetwood Paints and Dulux Ireland in-store over the weekend.

The annual Stakefest Sale kicks off on Thursday 2nd at 9am and runs until Monday 6th August.