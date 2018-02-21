Win a bottle of Youtube star JoJo Siwa's 'Be You' perfume

Calling all JoJo Siwa and Dance Moms fans! The Tipperary Star is delighted to give one lucky online reader the chance to win their very own bottle of Youtube sensation JoJo Siwa's new fragrance 'Be You.'

Jo Jo was just 12 years old when she won a nations heart with her over-sized butterfly hair bows and bagful of talent on the TV show Dance Moms. Fast forward a couple of years and she has become an icon to her millions of young followers across the globe. Her YouTube Vlog channel regularly reaches an eye-watering 90million plus views. A singer, dancer, actress and entrepreneur with a complete range of Jo Jo merchandise and many awards to her name – she won the Kids Choice Award for 2017 and was named Digital Star for the year alongside Kim Kardashian and Patrick Starr – she is certainly a role model to her many fans who, it seems, just can’t get enough of her!

Jo Jo Siwa’s latest launch is ‘Be You’ Eau De Parfum a perfume spray that will have Siwa lovers everywhere swooning to the sweet smell of success! A light spritz of this delightful fragrance will bring pleasure and confidence to its wearer. It settles down from its initial hit of sweet summer bouquet to a more chic and stylish scent that will see Mums worldwide sneaking a quick fragrant fix for themselves!! Perfume Notes: Transversal Notes: Iris, Fine delicacies accord; Top Notes: Pear, Blackberry; Heart Notes: Pallida Iris concrete, Orange Blossom and Jasmine Sambac absolutes; Base Notes: Heart of Patchouli essence

This is one product that all the girls out there will want to get their hands on. Be quick though as this is sure to be one popular perfume!

Be You is available from branches of McCabes Pharmacy and Sheahans Pharmacy throughout Ireland also online from www.scentsationalperfumes.com

To be in with a chance of winning simply like and share this post on the Tipperary Star Facebook page before Friday 23 February, 2018.