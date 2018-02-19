Tipperary urged to 'dig deep' this Daffodil Day to help combat cancer

The people of Tipperary are being encouraged to dig deep this Daffodil Day to help the record number of people being diagnosed with cancer. There are currently 165,000 people living with cancer in Ireland and over 12 months 1157 people in Tipperary were diagnosed with the disease.

RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan was on hand to help launch the Irish Cancer Society’s 2018 Daffodil Day, which will take place on 23rd March.

“Tragically a person dies from cancer every hour in Ireland, but for so many people there’s also great hope. More people are surviving cancer now than ever before thanks to lifesaving research. Daffodil Day, proudly supported by Boots Ireland, is a day where we can all help fight back against cancer. Like so many Irish people, I have lost loved ones to cancer. I lost my precious sister Anne who was just 33 when she died. On March 23rd people of Tipperary can help fund lifesaving research and crucial services to ensure cancer patients and their families are properly supported. Get involved now at www.cancer.ie," said the broadcaster.

Also at the launch were Minister for Health Simon Harris, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power, RTE’s Aengus Mac Grianna, representatives from Boots Ireland and hundreds of Daffodil Day volunteers, including representatives from Tipperary.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power appealed to the public to support cancer patients in the community.

Averil said: “As the number of Irish people with cancer increases, record numbers are turning to the Irish Cancer Society for information, care and support. Only two per cent of our funding comes from the State. We are therefore hugely dependent on the generosity of the public to fund vital services used locally.

“Last year, the number of people using our Volunteer Driver Service to travel to chemotherapy appointments increased by fifteen per cent. A total of 911 journeys were covered for patients in Tipperary. Our Night Nursing service provided 375 nights of care to terminally-ill patients locally in their own homes. None of this would be possible without strong support for Daffodil Day from individuals and communities across Ireland.”

Ms Power also thanked Boots Ireland for extending its support for the Irish Cancer Society’s work by becoming the official main sponsor of Daffodil Day 2018.

Bernadette Lavery, MD, Boots Ireland said: “Colleagues in Tipperary are excited to join with Daffodil Day volunteers to fight back against cancer this March 23rd. We see the effect cancer has on the lives of patients and families in the communities we serve, and we are determined to make a difference. We have worked closely with the Irish Cancer Society for five years and are delighted to extend our support to their flagship fundraising day this year as official main sponsor.”