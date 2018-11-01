North Tipperary IFA to hold major meeting on tackling rural crime

North Tipperary IFA will hold a major meeting on tackling rural crime in Nenagh next Monday, November 5.

Among the speakers will be Sgt Tom O'Dywer, Sgt Declan O'Carroll, Richard Kennedy, deputy president IFA; Clive Clarke, rural crime victim, and Marc Rohmoune, CCTV expert.

All are welcome to the meeting, which will provide an opportunity for rural dwellers to listen and to have their say on how, as a rural community, we can deal with this serious issue, said North Tipperary IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh.

The meeting will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, at 8pm.

The issue of rural crime was raised recently by Mr Kennedy when he addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality, where he called for the establishment of a dedicated rural crime task force.

He highlighted how a similar UK task force has been successful in tackling rural crime.

Mr Kennedy said IFA had taken a proactive role in the area of crime prevention.

He highlighted the many joint initiatives it has engaged with An Garda Síochána on, including, Crimestoppers, Community Text Alerts and Theftstop. However, he said more needed to be done.