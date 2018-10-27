Tipperary farming: IFA seeks maximum payout on BPS payments

IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy has called for the maximum payout of over €800m to farmers following the 70 per cent advance of the BPS to 124,000 farmers which began last week.

Speaking after the Charter of Farmers Rights meeting in Portlaoise, Richard Kennedy said farmers will not tolerate any delays in payment.

He said farmers wanted to see the benefits of the online system, under which all applications had to be made this year.

On inspections, Mr Kennedy expressed serious concern over the increase in land eligibility penalties.

In relation to other payments, IFA rural development chairman Joe Brady said GLAS payments to 49,000 farmers will commence with an 85 per cent advance payment at the end of November.

IFA is reminding farmers to provide the documentation to confirm various aspects of the GLAS scheme.

In relation to TAMS, the Department confirmed to Mr Brady that standard costings to determine grant aid were increasing for any farmer who was applying in the current tranche which began on September 7, and which will close in December.

IFA expressed disappointment that the increases are not backdated.

With regard to other schemes, IFA livestock chairman Angus Woods said that livestock farmers needed all the supports given the difficulties this year.

The BDGP and Sheep Welfare schemes are due to paid from the end of November.