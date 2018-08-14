Tipperary farming: Lakeland the latest co-op to increase July milk price

IFA National Dairy Committee chairman Tom Phelan said the Lakeland price increase is welcome given the difficult conditions farmers are facing.

He noted the continued 1c support from Glanbia Co-op, but said farmers will be disappointed that Glanbia Ireland did not increase its price to reflect market returns.

Lakeland announced on Monday that it had increased the base milk price by 1cpl to 32.78cpl, including VAT, for July milk supplies.

Lakeland Dairies said that it will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions which remain variable.

“Last week’s move by Kerry Co-op to increase the price for July recognises that there is scope for processors to lift their prices," said Mr Phelan.

He expected other co-ops to follow this example and support their farmer suppliers with a much-needed cashflow boost.

“At a time when farmers continue to struggle with the weather-related events and fodder availability, co-op boards need to redouble their efforts to reflect the European market," he said.

Mr Phelan said while co-ops had brought forward different measures to support dairy farmers, there was no question that paying the highest milk price that market returns allow was always the best "support" for farmers.

Lakeland also announced that to further assist dairy farmers, it had introduced a €20/t discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders, effective from August 1 to the end of the fertiliser spread season.