Tipperary farming: Glanbia and Kerry to pay 32cpl for July milk

Glanbia has followed Kerry Co-op's lead and increased its July milk price to 32cpl.

Glanbia made the announcement this Monday.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32cpl, including VAT, for July manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6 per cent butterfat and 3.3 per cent protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for July at 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 1cpl, including VAT, for July manufacturing milk at 3.6 per cent fat and 3.3 per cent protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: “At a time of significant challenge on our farms, milk price stability is welcome. However, there continues to be volatility in market returns for some products. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.

Both ICMSA and IFA have acknowledged Kerry's increase in the July price.