Tipperary farming: IFA president Joe Healy says agri-loan delays a 'complete farce'

IFA president Joe Healy has said it is a complete farce that the agri-loan scheme announced in last October’s Budget would not be available to farmers until the end of this year.

“Farmers were already frustrated that the Minister had indicated that it would be the second half of 2018 when money would be available to farmers. Now it looks like it will be a race against time to have the money available at any stage in 2018. It is a complete farce,” he said.

Mr Healy said an IFA delegation were informed of the further delay at a meeting with the SBCI last week.

The IFA has written to Minister Creed seeking an urgent meeting to try and get the scheme up and running immediately.