Music lessons are now taking place in The Old School, The Commons, Ballingarry.

Learn how to play the Tin Whistle and Accordion on Wednesday evening. Beginners from 5.30 to 6.00 and advanced from 6 to 7pm. Accordion from 7.30 to 8.30.

Guitar Classes for Beginners from 5.-7.30pm on Thursday.

Please drop in and see how the classes are running and chat to the teachers.