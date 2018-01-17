Mo Chara's Curry & Cabaret birthday bash!
2018 will be our 8th year working tirelessly for Tipperary’s animals and we would love for you to come and join us in celebrating our birthday at our wonderful Curry & Cabaret Night! Join us at the Sarsfields Social Centre on February 10th to enjoy a three course meal which includes a selection of Indian starters, a choice of 3 delicious curried dishes and a luxurious trio of desserts!
All the while our very special guest performers will keep you amazed and entertained!
We have a wonderful hostess on the night, lots of spot prizes, bar facilities and a DJ til late!
Doors open at 7:15pm and food service begins at 8pm.
Tickets are just €25 and are available from ReCharge on Friar Street, Thurles, our Jumble Sale at Knox’ Hall, Thurles and our Charity Shop in Cashel – or call/text 087-6576022 for more info!
