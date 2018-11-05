Tipperary deaths - Monday 5 November, 2018

The late Joan Byron

The death has occurred of Joan Byron (née O'Brien) late of Knockavilla, Cashel, Tipperary.Beloved wife of the late Chris. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Bruce and Brian, daughter-in- law Tanya, grandchildren Jack and Lily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Mary Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy late of Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, on Tuesday at 10.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Michael Kennedy

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy late of Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, his children Bryan, Jean, Laura, Niall and Paul, their partners and his grandchildren, sisters, Mary (Cooke, Birdhill), Eileen (Flannery, Galway) and Nora (Stapleton, Oola), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday 6th November from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 7th November at 11.30 a.m., followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late Ellen Lonergan

The death has occurred of Ellen Lonergan late of Ballineety, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Deply regretted by her daughter Mary, nieces, nephews and many friends. Reposing at Clogheen Mortuary on this Monday 5th November from 5.30pm until 7.30pm with removal to Holy Family Church Ardfinnan for 8pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery Ardfinnan.

The late David O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of David O'Hanlon late of Dublin / Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Analina, loving father of Kathryn, Hilary and David. Sadly missed by his children, son-in-law Vittorio, grandchildren Nicolo and Marianna, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mattie Waters

The death has occurred of Mattie Waters late of 60 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday evening, from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

