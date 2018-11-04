Tipperary deaths - Sunday 4 November, 2018

The late Mary Carew

The death has occurred of Mary Carew (née Hayes) late of Loughmore, Tipperary / Dublin. Beloved wife and best friend of her loving husband Richard (Dick), sadly missed by her brother Tom (Cashel), her sisters Sadie (Liverpool), and Bridget O’Donnell (Golden), her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing in Grey’s funeral home, Templemore on this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 7pm, to arrive at 7.45pm. Requiem Mas on Monday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

The late Brendan Mangan

The death has occurred of Brendan Mangan late of Coolegreane, Newcastle, Tipperary / Ballylooby, Tipperary. Devoted father of Lily and Brendan. Beloved son of Ellen and Brendan. Deeply regret by his partner Annette, brothers Davy, Shane, Eddie and Anthony, sisters Chrisie and Gerri and partners, aunt and uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his parents’ residence on Sunday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Monday morning, arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, for requiem Mass at 11am. House private. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Meeke

The death has occurred of John Meeke late of Pinewood Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by wife Christine, daughter Louise, son Kevin, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. John will be lying in repose at his residence all day Sunday. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Irishtown, Clonmel on Monday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anthony’s Unit.

The late Jim O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Jim O'Donnell late of Killeigh, Cahir, Tipperary. Jim died peacefully at his home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening fron 5.oc with Removal 6.30.oc to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir at 7.oc. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Henry Jeffrey Ponsonby

The death has occurred of Henry Jeffrey (Harry) Ponsonby late of Grove, Fethard, Tipperary. Harry, in his 88th year, peacefully at home with his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosemary, son Julian (Joe), daughters Jane and Rosanna, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Simon and Tim, grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, at 11am on Thursday, November 8th, at 11am. Burial at Kilcooley Parish Church at 4pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice and SSAFA (Ireland).

The late Anne Savage

The death has occurred of Anne Savage (née Levack) late of Cherrymount Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Anne, sadly missed by her loving husband Bob, sons Andrew and Christopher, sister Suzette, granddaughter Helena, auntie Shelagh, daughers-in-law Tanya and Ute, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers and friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Old St. Mary's Church, Mary Street, Clonmel. Funeral service on Wednesday at 12noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

