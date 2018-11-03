Tipperary deaths - Saturday 3 November, 2018

The late John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer, Rathkeevan, Clonmel. 1st November 2018 peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Nora, Eileen, Margaret and Bridget, brothers Peter and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.45am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Martin (Mairtin) Reilly

The death has occurred of Martin ( Máirtín) Reilly, Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Killagoola, Moycullen, Co. Galway, 1st November 2018 peacefully at his residence. Martin (Máirtín), beloved husband of Betty, dearly loved father of Michael, Margaret, Seamus, Seán, Kate and Noreen. Sadly missed by his sister Noreen, Brother Paddy; daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Mary, son-in-law; Pat, grandchildren, sister-in-law; Sr Emilie, Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Pat and Noreen's residence, Fethard Street, Mullinahone (E41YW25) on Saturday 3rd November from 4pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone on Sunday 4th November for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late William (Billy) Knights

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Knights, Gottinstown, Ballykisteen, Tipperary Town and late of Geashill, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, November 1st, 2018, William (Billy). Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Pauline, son Raymond, daughters Aida and Mary, sister Patricia, grandchildren,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Philip (Phil) Ahearne

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Ahearne, Malahide, Dublin and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. 1st November 2018. Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital, under the excellent care of Dr. Quinn, and all the staff of St. Theresa's Ward. Beloved husband of Mena. Very sadly missed by his adored children Marie, Geraldine, Joan, Philip, Helen, Paul and Lynda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his cherished 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, on Friday 2nd November from 3.30-5.30pm. House Private. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The late Dan Campion

The death has occurred of Dan Campion, Boulabeha, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Bayswell, 2nd November 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, family, Fr. John SDB, Martin, Kevin, Catherine (Hayes), Rita (Moran), Angela (Corby), Dermot, Fintan and Monica, brothers Paddy and John, sons-in law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and FriendReposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne to arrive at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Interment in Moyne Cemetery afterwards.

The late Martin Singer

The death has occurred of Martin Singer, Stonepark, Ballinderry, Nenagh. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Limerick Regional Hospital. Passed suddenly on the 1st of November 2018. Predeceased by his daughter Johanna and his parents Frank and Gerlinde Singer. Sadly missed by his heart broken and beloved wife Gudrun, children Paul, Jonathan and Fiona, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Sunday from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Arriving to Terryglass Church at 6.30pm. Burial on Monday after Requiem Mass at 11.00am in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

