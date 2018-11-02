Tipperary deaths - Friday 2 November, 2018

The late Mary Claffey

The death has occurred of Mary Claffey (née Wall), Camas Road and formerly of Garrane, Cashel. On October 31st 2018, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Mary, beloved wife of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, grandsons Shane and Mark, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Michael Crosse

The death has occurred of Michael Crosse, Ballyrobin House, Donohill, Co. Tipperary. On November 1st 2018, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Michael. Beloved brother to Brigid, Thomas, Denny, Margaret (Maggie), Anne and Nora, predeceased by his loving parents Thomas and Anne; very sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Friday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem Mass Saturday at 2 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Margaret Fitzpatrick (née Cooney), Donaghmede, Dublin and formerly Cullen, Co. Tipperary on 31st October 2018, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mortimor and loving mother of Mary, Pauline, Frances and John; she will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal from Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Friday 2nd November to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Kennedy (née McLoughlin), Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles. On October 31st, 2018 at Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Walter. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Maureen (Bowe) and son-in-law Tommy, grandsons Thomas and Martin, grand daughter-in-law Laura, great-grandchildren Mitchell and Morrison, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. arriving in Holycross Abbey on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Kilavalure Cemetery.

