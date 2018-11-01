Tipperary deaths - November 1, 2018

The late Kathleen Browne

The death has occurred of Kathleen Browne (née Fitzgerald), Gortnadrum House, Marlfield, Clonmel on 31st October 2018 at St. Bridget’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, children Kristian, Crona and Emmet, daughters-in-law Sharon and Audrey, son-in-law Jason, grandchildren, mother Margaret Fitzgerald, brother James, brothers-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel on Saturday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Noel Kehoe

The death has occurred of Noel Kehoe, Silversprings, Clonmel and formerly Ballisland, Co. Wicklow, 30th October 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, after a long illness which he bravely fought, surrounded by those who loved him. (Predeceased by his parents Pat and Lucy Kehoe and sister Eleanor Noonan). Sadly missed by his heartbroken and beloved wife Joan, children Gareth and Lauren, son-in-law Rob, brothers-in-law Ray and Philip, brothers and sisters Jimmy, Peter, Mary, Seán, Betty and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver’s Church at 11.15am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Seamus McGrath

The death has occurred of Séamus McGrath, (North Circular Road, Limerick, late Vice Principal St Munchin’s College, Limerick, formerly of The Old Bridge, Clonmel on 31st October 2018, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Christina. Dearly loved father of Helena, Judith and Niall. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Matsuyo, grandchildren Rory, Mark, Evan, Leon, Yana and Jude, sister Ita Fitzgerald, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11am with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only.

The late Mary Burke

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née MacNeice), Altavilla, Cahir. Mary, wife of the late Jim Burke passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Jimmy and Gavin, daughters Jennifer, Karen, Mandy, Nicole and Marianne, brother John, sister Lily (Breen), her sixteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, , nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Remains arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on this Thursday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The late William (Billy) Rigney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Rigney, Curraheenduff, Coalbrook, Thurles. Formerly Ardcon, Gurteen, Roscrea. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne (née St John), sons Joseph and Jer, grandchildren Katie, James, Aimee and Billy, brothers Martin, Christy and Paddy, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Sandra, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law John and Terry, sisters-in-law Brenda, Annie and Margaret, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday 1st November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at S/S Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 2nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in graveyard (TBD)

