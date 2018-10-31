Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 31 October, 2018

The late Jimmy McHale

The death has occurred of Jimmy McHale, Mountain Road, Clonmel. On 29th October 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Nee Kennedy), sadly missed by his sons Michael, Patrick, and Seamus, daughter Lena, sister Kathleen, brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours, carers and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Marie Kennedy

The death has occurred of Marie Kennedy, Fianna Road, Thurles. After a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Mary Mount Hospice, Cork. Predeceased by her parents Danny and Nuala, brother-in-law Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sisters Kathryn (Richards, Bristol) and Margaret (McCormack, Galboola), brother John (Cork), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Michael, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 31st October, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Thursday, 1st November, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Littleton Cemetery.

The late Mark Gibson

The death has occurred of Mark Gibson, Bantis, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Late of Dublin and Cork. Suddenly on October 28th 2018. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Barbara and Liam and his cherished brother Liam (Jnr) & sisters Aisling and Lisa. Will be sadly missed by his parents, brother and sisters, his grandmother Kitty, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence in Bantis (E53 VY80) this Thursday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving to SS.Michael's and John's Church, Cloughjordan on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial afterwards in the Church grounds. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Kevin Gaynor

The death has occurred of Kevin Gaynor, South Circular Road, Dublin, formerly of Rapla, Nenagh, and late of An Garda Síochána, October 28, 2018 unexpectedly, at St. James’ Hospital. Beloved husband of Bernadette and loving father of Tony, Avril, Mandy, Amy and Kevin. Sadly missed by his family, his grandchildren Aisling, Sinéad, Haelie, Ciara, Sean, Katie-Rose, James, Mikey, Sean Kevin jnr. and Rory, sons-in-law J.J, Jim and Marco, daughters-in-law Debbie and Lynn, brothers Ned, Des and Len, sisters Mary, Julie, Imelda and Maelisa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lwr. Kimmage Road, with family in attendance on Wednesday afternoon from 4.00 pm. until 6.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am. in the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, followed by burial at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

