Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 30 October, 2018

The late Phil Coffey

The death has occurred of Phil Coffey, Killeigh, Cahir. Phil passed away peacefully after a long illness at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, son Ian, daughter Miriam, sister Esther, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Leanne, Jessica, Ella, Jack and Joe, niece, Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Hellen (Nellie) Delaney

The death has occurred of Hellen (Nellie) Delaney (née O'Reilly), Carrowclough, Tipperary Town. On October 28th 2018, Hellen (Nellie). Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Paddy, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel.

The late John Kennedy Jnr

The death has occurred of John Kennedy Jn, Romford, London and Miltown, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly as a result of a traffic accident. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Karen and their daughter Faya, parents John and Peggy, sisters Patricia and Noreen brothers Jerry and Noel, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late James (Jimmy) Cleary

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cleary, Cabra Terrace, Stradavoher, Thurles / Waterford City. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons Johnny (Waterford City), Tony and Paddy, daughters Margaret (Murphy, Banaher), Marian (Walsh) and Geraldine (O'Grady), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons -in-law, brother-in-law Seamus (Comerford), nephews, nieces, relatives, Peake Villa F.C collegues, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 30th October, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 31st at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Rita Fogarty

The death has occurred of Rita Fogarty (née Power), Glengoole North, Thurles. Rita (predeceased by her husband Billy) in her 92nd year, deeply regretted by her sons William and Tom, daughters Bridget Long (Ballydoyle), Marie, Patricia, Ella, Assumpta, Bernadette and Elizabeth, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sons-in-laws, sister Eileen Power, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Tuesday 30th October 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole via Ballynonty. Requiem Mass Wednesday 31st October 2018 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late James (Jim) Mulumby

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Molumby, Lower Main Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary/ Thurles. Late of Horse and Jockey. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Nee Devitt). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Una (Henneberry), Bridget (Bourke), Mary-Ann and Veronica (Lanigan). Special friend Margaret. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, newphews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 5 O'Clock to 8 O'Clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11 O'Clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Marian Mulcaire

The death has occurred of Marian Mulcaire, London and formerly Iona Avenue, Thurles. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Tammy and Stacey, 7 grandchildren, sisters Margaret (Heaney), Suzanne (Kenehan) and Breda, brothers Michael, Billy and Jodie, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Cremation took place in London on Monday 22nd October.

