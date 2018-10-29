Tipperary deaths - Monday 29 October, 2018

The late John Fahey

The death has occurred of John Fahey, M.C.C.,P.C., (Graystown, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). 28th October 2018. In the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick on Suir. Predeceased by his brother Patrick Joseph. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, daughter Anna, sons Jack, Harry (his partner Jody) and Daniel, sisters Bríd (Bates) and Mary, brothers Denis, Martin and William, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Tuesday evening from 4 o'c to 7.30 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice or Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland.

The late Jimmy Ryan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Ryan, (hurley maker), Crosscannon, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 27th October 2018. peacefully, surrounded by his family at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Philip, Patrick and James, daughters-in-law Shelia, Phil and Paula, grandsons Oisin, Jimmy, Tony, Pat and Eoin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers Mary W, Mary O and Mags, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday from 2 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. No flowers.

The late William (Billy) Egan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Egan, Shinrone, Offaly. Formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Reposing on Monday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock, followed by rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tullamore Regional Hospital c/o of Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone. House strictly private please.

