Tipperary deaths - Saturday 27 October, 2018

The late Pearl O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Pearl O'Keeffe (née Deacon) late of Killeigh, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Kilbranish, Bunclody, Wexford. Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Domhnall, loving mother of Gavin, cherished daughter of Olive and the late Frank Deacon, adored sister of Noel, Iris, Joseph, and Heather. Will also be sadly missed by sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Costigan's funeral home, Cahir on Sunday Oct. 28. from 4 to 7pm. Funeral service to be held in St Paul's Church, Cahir at 2pm on Monday Oct. 29. followed by burial in Kilcommon Cemetery Cahir. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Bridget Cooney

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Cooney (née O'Mahoney) late of Figlash, Ballyneale and formerly of Ballyknob, Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4:30, with removal at 6:15 to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11:30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the ICU Unit, South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

The late Kathleen Doran

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doran late of 21 Sue Ryder House, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her brother Fr. John, her sisters Patricia, Teresa and Shelia, brother-in-law Declan, nieces, nephews, residents and staff of Sue Ryder House and dear friend Josephine. Funeral Mass on next Tuesday, 30th October at 10 a.m. in Holycross Abbey followed by burial in Knock, Co. Mayo to arrive at approximately 2 p.m.

The late Eileen Kirkwood

The death has occurred of Eileen Kirkwood (née O'Brien) late of Church St., Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Kilross, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband David. Deeply regretted by her brother Kennedy, sister Margaret (McCrann, Boston), sister-in-law Lilly, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick. E34 AE22 this Sunday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary.

