Tipperary deaths - Friday 26 October, 2018

The late Maurice Noonan

The death has occurred of Maurice Noonan late of Ard Mhuire, Thurles, Tipperary / Newbliss, Monaghan. Predeceased by his wife Sheila (née McElgunn) and son Vincent. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his son Pat, daughter-in-law Mary (née Keenan, Newbliss), grandchilden Martin, Patricia and Sean, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Kitty, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 26th October from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 27th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Timothy Hinchey

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tádhg) Hinchey late of St. Patrick`s Gardens, Deerpark Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Timmy, Evelyn and Michéal, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Galine, grandchildren Stephanie, Melissa, Carrie, John Tadgh, Clara, Sean and Leah, great-grandson Christopher, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The late John Cantwell

The death has occurred of John Cantwell late of Boulebane, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sons Michael and Pat, daughters Siobhan, Catriona and Annette, brothers Fr. Joe and Jim, sisters Sr. Joseph and Joan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (E53 TW67) on Friday evening from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Private removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (There will be a one-way traffic flow in operation on Fiday evening - all visiting trafic will be directed up by Curraguneen graveyard and parking will be available in fields beside the house. All exiting traffic on leaving will be sent via Ballinknock Cross.)

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.