Tipperary deaths - Thursday 25 October, 2018

The late Kathleen McCormack

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCormack (née Carey) late of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Joseph, daughters Tasha and Ciara, Pascal, grandchildren Caitlin, Averil, Grace, David and Michael, brothers Paddy and Noel, sister Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence Wednesday 24th October 2018 from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Moyne Thursday morning at 11am for 11.30 Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. House Private Thursday Morning please.

The late Martin Quinlan

The death has occurred of Martin Quinlan late of Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Martin, Patrick and Kieran, daughters Marea and Nuala, sons-in-law PJ and Paul, daughters-in-law Mary and Anne Marie, brother Paddy, sister Biddy, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Breedge O'Brien

The death has occurred of Breedge (Bridie) O'Brien (née White) late of Erinagh, Capparoe and formerly of O'Rahilly Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her mother Theresa and brother Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, children Davina, Darryl and Dean, father Liam, brother Sean, sister Geraldine, grandchildren Ethan, Shay and Darcie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. House private please

The late Mary Troy

The death has occurred of Mary Troy (née O'Callaghan) late of Drom, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in her 97th Year, wife of the late Jack, mother of the late Ann, predeceased by her sister Bridie and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, son Thomas, sisters Annie and Noelle, sister-in-law Ann, grandchildren, Colm, Sarah, John Andrew and Maria, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom at 7pm to arrive at 7-45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Mary Nicholas

The death has occurred of Mary Nicholas (née Ryan) late of Cork Road, Newport, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, sons Willie and Noel, sister Neilí Uí Neactaín Spiddal, daughters-in-law Bernie and Patsy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday 25th October from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 26th October at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Francis Meaney

The death has occurred of Francis Meaney late of Ennis Road, Kilrush, Clare / Killarney, Kerry / Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary, daughters Moira and Sylvia, sons-in-law Padraic Hughes and David McDonough, grandaughter Isobelle Hughes, sister Helena (Cunniffe), brothers Thomas, Flan, Jack, Willie and Joey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, on Friday evening from 4.30pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to West Clare Cancer Support Group.

The late Gerry Lynch

The death has occurred of Gerry Lynch late of Finnoe Road, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane, tomorrow, Thursday 25th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am in St Peter's and Paul's Church Borrisokane, with burial afterwards in Kilbarron Cemetery.

The late Jean Hayden

The death has occurred of Jean Hayden (née Devlin) late of Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Tipperary / Raheny, Dublin. Beloved sister of the late Bernie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Miriam, Olivia and Emily and their father Jim, sons-in-law John Delaney, David O’Connell and Philip Manton, grandchildren Cathal, Aoibhín and Erin, partner Tony, sisters Maria, Pauline and Stephanie, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Miriam Delaney’s residence, Monaquill, Ballinaclough, Nenagh this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 12 noon followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

The late Patricia Hanley

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Hanley (née O'Halloran) late of 12, King Street, Mitchelstown, Cork / Lattin, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Galvin, Shane, Niamh and Diarmuid, dear sister of Elizabeth (Maher), Joan (O’Donoghue) and the late Michael, Maureen and Eileen and dear granny of Grace, Hugh, Scott, Eoin and Adam. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Lynn & Claire, son-in-law John, brother-in-law Michael Maguire, sister-in-law Sr. Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Friday (26th October) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday (27th October) at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

