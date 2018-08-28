Tipperary deaths: Clonoulty mourns as elderly brothers die within days of each other

The tiny community of Clonoulty was in mourning this week following the deaths of two local brothers within days of each other.

John Hayes, formerly of Corbally, Clonoulty, who was in his mid-70s, died in Sunbury on Thames, England, on August 16.

His brother, James (Jimmy), who aged 86, passed away on August 20.

John was the beloved husband of the, late Ann (nee Fallon); father of the late Tony.

His passing isdeeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Helen, and son Bryan, his beloved grandchildren Thomas, Dennis, Ciara Liam and Orla; brother Willie; sisters Bridget O'Halloran, Kathleen Coffey, Betty O'Dwyer, Margaret Flanagan and Anne; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains will arrive to St John The Baptist Church, Clonoulty, this Wednesday, August 29, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, August 30, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jimmy was the beloved husband of Josie, and is mourned by his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

His funeral took place last Thursday following Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, with burial in the local cemetery.