Tipperary deaths - Thursday 23 August, 2018

The late Con Ryan

The death has occurred of Con Ryan, Late of Ardobireen, Golden, Co.Tipperary and Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath. August 22nd, 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell. Sadly, missed by his loving family, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends in Navan O’Mahony's and Na Fianna Dublin GAA Clubs. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Friday (August 24th) from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Jo McCarthy

The death has occurred of Mary Jo McCarthy (née O'Keeffe), John Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Kilcurl, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny. August 21st 2018, peacefully in the loving care of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Mary Jo, beloved sister of the late Peggy Cassin and mother-in-law of the late Mick Buckley. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dr. Sean J. (former T.D.), family Dr. Eoin, Caitriona Buckley, John, Aidan and Maria Molloy, daughters-in-law Wendy and Severine, son-in-law Dr. Mick Molloy, grandchildren William, Jamie, Andrew, Robbie, Luca, Emily, Kate, Sean and Michael, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, sister Bishy Walsh, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Christy O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Christy O'Reilly, Formerly of Shevry, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary and late of Inchicore, Dublin 8, 21 August, 2018, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the staff at Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Beloved husband of his recently deceased wife Mary. Sadly missed by his sons Lorcán, Austin, Joseph, and Criostóir, daughter Máire, sisters Maureen and Bernie, brother Tom, daughters-in-law Áine, Marie, and Joan, son-in-law, Martin, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relations, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 7.30 o'c to 9 o'c. Removal Service on (Friday) arriving to the Oblates Church, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore for 5.30 o'c. Funeral (Saturday) for 12 o'c Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter to Esker Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice Harolds Cross. A donation box will be at the rear of the Church on Saturday afternoon. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals (Inchicore) 014533333.

