Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 21 August, 2018

The late Myles Keogh

The death has occurred of Myles Keogh, 24 St Nicholas Park, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Una Dunbar

The death has occurred of Una Dunbar (née Ryan). August 19, 2018, (Riverside, Clonshaugh, Dublin and formerly of Moyne, Co. Tipperary) (Peacefully), at her home in the company of family and friends, beloved wife of the late James; very sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Marian and her sons Tony, Terry and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and great granddaughters, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock on Tuesday afternoon 21st August from 4pm to 6pm. Removal this Wednesday morning to St. Joseph the Artisan Church, Greencastle Rd, Dublin 17 arriving for 12pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private.

The late Noreen Cullen

The death has occurred of Noreen Cullen (née Flynn), Raneboro, Emly Road, Tipperary Town. August 19th, 2018. Noreen, sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sister Mary, brothers Michael and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

