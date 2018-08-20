Tipperary deaths - Monday 20 August, 2018

The late Noreen Cullen

The death has occurred of Noreen Cullen (née Flynn), Raneboro, Emly Road, Tipperary Town, August 19th, 2018. Noreen, sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sister Mary, brothers Michael and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The late Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan (née Ryan), ‘Hillview’, Ballymore, Cashel and formerly of Currana, Golden, Co. Tipperary. August 19th 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joan, deeply regretted by her husband Tom, daughter Edel, son Tomás, mother Breda, brothers Pat-Joe, Tommy, Jimmy and Dermot, sisters Lily, Helen and Bernie, uncle Fr. Jimmy Peters, godmother Kitty Peters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Dan Small

The death has occurred of Dan Small, Castlewaller, Newport, Co. Tipperary. August 18th 2018 peacefully after an illness bravely borne at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, son Thomas, brother Charlie, sisters Sr. Mary Monica and Helen Coughlan (Killeen, Nenagh), brother in law Christy, sisters in law Geraldine and Mary, nephews Tomás and Christopher, nieces Mary and Joanna, niece in law Dearbhla and grandniece Aoibhín, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Monday, 20th August, from 5.30 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Tuesday, 21st August, for 11.30 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Oliver Ray

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Ray, No.1 St.Patricks Terrace, Nenagh. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Johnny & Esther. Deeply regretted by his loving family. His brother Martin, sister in law Mavis, the Collins family (Urra), the Morrissey family (Silver St), his kind cousin Tom Ray. Nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c, arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Barrack's St. Graveyard.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.