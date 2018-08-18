Tipperary deaths - Saturday 18 August, 2018

The late Siobhan Kehir

The death has occurred of Siobhán Kehir (née Martin), Mortlestown, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Siobhán passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Mark, adored daughter of Breda and Pat. Deeply regretted by sister Áine, brothers Aidan, John and Keith, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews,in laws,extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Brien

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Brien, Kilshenane, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. August 16th 2018, peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital Clonmel, Patrick; predeceased by his father Michael, mother Breda and sister Lena. Deeply regretted by his sister Maryanne McCormack, nephews Kevin and Tomás, niece Saoirse, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Saturday evening from 6 o’c until 7.30 o’c. Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c, burial afterwards in Kilpatrick Cemetery.

The late Tim Meagher

The death has occurred of Tim Meagher, Sycamore House, Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. 11th of August 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tina, son Daragh, Sisters Mae Quinn (Rossestown, Thurles), Anna Hogan (Knockinroe), Catherine (Kate) Rafter, (Clintstown, Jenkinstown), Carmel O’Dwyer (Coolahulla, Thurles), Terri Coonan (Clane) and Denise (Meagher), Devine (Killough), brother Eamonn (Knockinroe), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. James’ Church, Killea at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kevin Bell repatriation fund.

The late Brian Fox

The death has occurred of Brian Fox, Clash, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary and formerly of the USA. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife & family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Teresa, mother Lisbeth, brother Jim, sister Janina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private cremation has taken place.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.